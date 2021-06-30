Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $33.88 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.