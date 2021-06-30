Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intersect ENT, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

