Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $93.26.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

