QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

