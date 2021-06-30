QChi (QCH) Tops One Day Volume of $3,347.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a total market cap of $638,201.19 and $3,347.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

