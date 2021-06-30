Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.20.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $195.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.19. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

