QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.