QS Investors LLC Has $761,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

