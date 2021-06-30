QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CWH opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

