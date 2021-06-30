QS Investors LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 166.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

