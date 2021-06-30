QS Investors LLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

STT stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

