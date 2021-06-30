QS Investors LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

