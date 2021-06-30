QS Investors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.20, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

