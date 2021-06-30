Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON QFI opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £49.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.66.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

