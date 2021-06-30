Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 4,507 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.60. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.