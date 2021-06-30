Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $588,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $483.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.57. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

