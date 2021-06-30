Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after buying an additional 383,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

