Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,632,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 476,895 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 69,984 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

