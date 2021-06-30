Quilter Plc Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in PayPal by 1,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 570,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,705,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $292.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

