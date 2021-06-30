Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Trading Down 1.7%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 37,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 58,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.