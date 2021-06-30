Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 414.8% in June

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 25,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,423. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27.

QUISF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

