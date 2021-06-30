Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 414.8% in June

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 25,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,423. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27.

QUISF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

