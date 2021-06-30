Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after buying an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.