Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Shares of 1,995 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,995 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $243.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

