Rathbone Brothers plc Has $319,000 Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

