Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $205,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

