Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases New Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

