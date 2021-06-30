Raymond James Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$9.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEY. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.59.

TSE PEY traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,720. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$1.76 and a 1-year high of C$8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$459,575.24. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,050 shares of company stock valued at $155,134 and sold 80,915 shares valued at $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

