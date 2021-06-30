Raymond James Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.22. The company had a trading volume of 921,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,900. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

