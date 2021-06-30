Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.14. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 471,678 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 523,624 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

