Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 2,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the FarellÃ³n project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

