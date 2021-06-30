Refereum (RFR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $234,315.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $36.18 million and approximately $234,315.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00712268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.05 or 0.07562562 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.