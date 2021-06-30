Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:RELX opened at $26.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $11,829,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

