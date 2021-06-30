Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $27,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Materion stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

