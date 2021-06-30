Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $29,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI opened at $609.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.31.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

