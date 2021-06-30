Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 373,840 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 373,840 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $27,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

