Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 403,900 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.31% of Kimball International worth $27,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 606,233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 133,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $476.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

