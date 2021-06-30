Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of Renault stock traded up €0.39 ($0.46) on Wednesday, reaching €35.09 ($41.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,048,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.50. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

