Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.09 ($41.28) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

