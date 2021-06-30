Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,997. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

