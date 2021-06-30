Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Repay by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Repay by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

