Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.48 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

