Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.48 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.