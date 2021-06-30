REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in REV Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

REV Group stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $991.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

