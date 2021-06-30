Reviewing Atlanticus (ATLC) and Its Peers

Atlanticus (NASDAQ: ATLC) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Atlanticus to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus 26.63% 195.69% 12.09% Atlanticus Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

17.2% of Atlanticus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atlanticus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlanticus and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $563.41 million $94.12 million 11.13 Atlanticus Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.61

Atlanticus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus. Atlanticus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanticus has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanticus’ peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlanticus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlanticus Competitors 191 846 1068 62 2.46

Atlanticus presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.43%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 18.93%. Given Atlanticus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlanticus is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Atlanticus beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, it offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

