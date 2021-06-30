RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 26,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,182. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.31. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

