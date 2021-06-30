Rita Dhut Purchases 2,443 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

LON AIE opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.62. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

