RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.11. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.39. 29,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.