Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $23.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

RKT stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

