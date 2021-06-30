Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

RCKT stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.85. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

