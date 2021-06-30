Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 380 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 380 target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

