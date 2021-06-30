Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.43). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 34,926,083 shares changing hands.

RR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.30.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 930 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £976.50 ($1,275.80). Insiders have acquired 2,708 shares of company stock worth $293,937 over the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.